Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,114 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1,480.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $277.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.06, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.70 and a 200-day moving average of $298.40.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.64.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

