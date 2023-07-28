Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $150.07. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

