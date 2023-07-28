Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Wolfspeed worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at $223,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at $51,700,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,535,000 after purchasing an additional 379,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 353,387 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2,059.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 356,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 339,644 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.