Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Donaldson worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.4 %

Donaldson stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

