Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $18,773,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 612,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ADX opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $17.54.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

