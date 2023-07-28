GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) vs. Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Critical Comparison

GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GUD and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GUD N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion 10.43% -289.60% 14.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GUD and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GUD 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Garrett Motion has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.05%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than GUD.

This table compares GUD and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GUD N/A N/A N/A C$0.42 14.55 Garrett Motion $3.60 billion 0.14 $390.00 million $0.72 10.79

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than GUD. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GUD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of GUD shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats GUD on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market. The Auto Pacific Group segment manufactures and markets towing, trailering, functional accessories, and associated products for the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer customers. The Davey segment provides pumps and pressure systems for household and farm water; water transfer pumps; swimming pool products; spa bath controllers; and pumps and water purification equipment. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Altona North, Australia.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

