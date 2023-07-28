Comparing Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) & SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPI Energy and Spruce Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.23 -$33.42 million ($1.30) -1.03 Spruce Power $23.19 million 6.31 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.46

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPI Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SPI Energy and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

SPI Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 349.44%. Given SPI Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Volatility & Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68% Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Spruce Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

