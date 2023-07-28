Head-To-Head Survey: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) & PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) and PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Huntsman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and PTT Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman 5.11% 11.16% 5.49% PTT Public N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $8.02 billion 0.66 $460.00 million $1.95 14.94 PTT Public N/A N/A N/A $30.38 0.20

This table compares Huntsman and PTT Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than PTT Public. PTT Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntsman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PTT Public pays an annual dividend of $13.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 214.4%. Huntsman pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PTT Public pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntsman has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. PTT Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Huntsman and PTT Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 2 11 2 0 2.00 PTT Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntsman presently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.05%. Given Huntsman’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Huntsman is more favorable than PTT Public.

Summary

Huntsman beats PTT Public on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; and high performance thermoset resins, curing and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives. The company's products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, and refining. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About PTT Public

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and New Business and Infrastructure Group. The company is involved in the exploration and production of petroleum; and natural gas procurement, pipeline transmission, distribution, and separation activities. In addition, it engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of coal; and marketing of petroleum products and lube oil through an operating system of procurement, storage, and distribution of products, as well as the retail business at service stations. Further, the company imports and exports petroleum and petrochemical products, as well as other related products; produces and distributes electricity, steam, and water for industrial purpose; and offers project management, human resource support, petroleum related technology, consultant management, technical consultant for electricity businesses, petrol station and convenience store management, factory maintenance and engineering, oil and gas, safety and environmental, and business services, as well as services for the storage and handling of liquid chemicals. Additionally, it invests in liquefied natural gas business; produces and distributes chilled water/constructs and installs electricity generating systems; develops electricity power production projects; develops, markets, and distributes polymers products, by products, and other polymers-related products; develops real estate properties; operates vocational schools; and manufactures and distributes biochemical products, paraxylene, and industrial coatings and additives, as well as engages in the transportation, warehouse, and bagging packing management of polyethylene. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

