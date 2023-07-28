Ann M. Dennison Sells 5,100 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $50.27 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.