Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $50.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $16.97 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.