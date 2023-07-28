Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $116.55

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.18.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Polaris Stock Down 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.