Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $16.83

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several brokerages have commented on TPIC. Johnson Rice cut shares of TPI Composites from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TPI Composites

In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites Stock Down 38.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,513,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after buying an additional 269,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 18.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,724,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 265,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.