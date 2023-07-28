Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target at $2,886.67

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,886.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.31) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.16) to GBX 2,320 ($29.75) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.83) to GBX 3,050 ($39.11) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.31) to GBX 2,600 ($33.34) in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.43 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

