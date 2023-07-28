Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target at $2,886.67

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,886.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.31) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.16) to GBX 2,320 ($29.75) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.83) to GBX 3,050 ($39.11) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.31) to GBX 2,600 ($33.34) in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.43 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.