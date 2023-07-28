Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $30.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.