Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price at $17.57

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,818,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,096,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,463.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,624,382 shares of company stock worth $76,723,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

