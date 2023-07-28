Ted White Sells 50,677 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRCA stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,054,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

