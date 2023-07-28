Ted White Sells 50,677 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRCA stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.96.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VRCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
