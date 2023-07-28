ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys $292,235.90 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $292,235.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,347,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,892,491.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,073 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $288,884.32.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,144 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,864.40.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $617,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,662.45.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $31.29 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.