Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 9,016 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $299,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 959,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,888,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,026 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $131,932.02.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $349,274.97.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,268 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $934,527.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $71,226.31.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,233.44.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTR opened at $32.85 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 160.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.