Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.08.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Insider Transactions at Invitae
In other news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,591.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,591.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,005 shares of company stock worth $208,409 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Invitae Stock Down 8.0 %
NYSE NVTA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Invitae has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Invitae Company Profile
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.
