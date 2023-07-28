NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $425.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $459.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.81. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

