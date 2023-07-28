BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) Shares Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. 89,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 50,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Municipal Income
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.