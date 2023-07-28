BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) Shares Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. 89,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 50,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMF. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

