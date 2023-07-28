Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $71.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

