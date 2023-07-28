Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Decreases By 85.7%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMID opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

