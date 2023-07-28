Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells $630,700.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QuinStreet Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ QNST opened at $8.78 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $475.17 million, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.