Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells $630,700.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
QuinStreet Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ QNST opened at $8.78 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $475.17 million, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.99.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
