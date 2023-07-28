Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, an increase of 171.7% from the June 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Senmiao Technology Stock Up 7.1 %

AIHS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.48. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

