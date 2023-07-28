Head-To-Head Analysis: Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) versus Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) and Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Decker Manufacturing and Lincoln Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decker Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Electric $3.76 billion 3.03 $472.22 million $8.01 24.69

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Decker Manufacturing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decker Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Electric 12.08% 48.56% 16.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Decker Manufacturing and Lincoln Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.9% of Lincoln Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lincoln Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Decker Manufacturing and Lincoln Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decker Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29

Lincoln Electric has a consensus target price of $187.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.44%. Given Lincoln Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Electric is more favorable than Decker Manufacturing.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Decker Manufacturing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications. It also provides shipping, technical assistance, product quality planning and production part approval processes. The company was formerly known as Decker Screw Products Company and changed its names to Decker Manufacturing Corporation in 1945. Decker Manufacturing Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Albion, Michigan.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, it is involved in the retail business in the United States. Further, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico. The company serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

