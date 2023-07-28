Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.71.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday.

CNI opened at $118.38 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

