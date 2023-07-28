Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $330.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.19.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $2,787,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.79 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day moving average of $286.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

