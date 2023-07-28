Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Amesite Price Performance

Amesite stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Amesite has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Get Amesite alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 295.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.