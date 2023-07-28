Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 10,208 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $492,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,867,000 after buying an additional 187,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEHR. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

