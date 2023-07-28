Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Up 105.0 %

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $399,340.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

