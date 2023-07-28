BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.53.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $188.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,566,000 after purchasing an additional 149,611 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 8.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,235,000 after purchasing an additional 204,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 952,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 619,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

