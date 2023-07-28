Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the June 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Akso Health Group stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Akso Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

