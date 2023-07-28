Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,684,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

