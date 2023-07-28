Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.
- On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,250.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,106,250.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $1,109,250.00.
- On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.
Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of RYAN opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,684,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
