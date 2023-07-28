ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $4.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

PRQR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

PRQR stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. Research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,183,000. M28 Capital Management LP raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

