Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Down 42.5% in July

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $38.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($7.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

