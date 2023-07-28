Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT at $10.06

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.63 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

