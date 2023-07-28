Brokerages Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Price Target at $30.79

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.66.

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading cut ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in ON by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in ON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

ON Trading Down 6.4 %

ONON stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

