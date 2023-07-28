Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $1,240.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,240.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNN. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

About Smith & Nephew

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $30.49 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

