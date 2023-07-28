Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT at $14.63

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.