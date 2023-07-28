Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $64.93

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pentair by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $69.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

