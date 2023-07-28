Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $119.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $116.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

