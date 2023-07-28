Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) PT at $167.47

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.29.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hess Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES opened at $147.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

