Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT at $9.94

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 367,079 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

