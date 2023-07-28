Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $90.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

