Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Trading Down 1.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $302.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

