General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

NYSE:GE opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.56.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

