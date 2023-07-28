TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TXO Partners Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TXO opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TXO Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

