UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UGI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. UGI has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -51.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $203,745,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3,611.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after buying an additional 2,966,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

