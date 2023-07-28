Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) vs. Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Financial Survey

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) and Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mayville Engineering and Aurubis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aurubis 0 2 2 0 2.50

Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.21%. Aurubis has a consensus target price of $77.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.39%. Given Aurubis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurubis is more favorable than Mayville Engineering.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.20% 9.02% 4.39% Aurubis N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $539.39 million 0.45 $18.73 million $0.85 13.95 Aurubis N/A N/A N/A $0.48 88.29

Mayville Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Aurubis. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats Aurubis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals. Additionally, it produces sulfuric acid, iron-silicate, smelter intermediates, and selenium, as well as produces various products from purchased copper and copper alloy scrap, electronic scrap, and industrial residues. The company was formerly known as Norddeutsche Affinerie AG and changed its name to Aurubis AG in April 2009. Aurubis AG was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

